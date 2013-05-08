RAND PAUL: Benghazi Should Disqualify Hillary Clinton From Ever Holding Public Office Again

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has doubled down on his criticism of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her response to the attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya, saying that her handling of the incident should disqualify her from ever holding public office ever again.



“I think her dereliction of duty and her lack of leadership should preclude her from holding any office,” Paul said in a speech to the Missouri Republican Party last week.

Paul also noted that during a Senate hearing earlier this year, he told Clinton he would have “relieved her of her position” because she did not read the cables requesting additional security in Libya.

The comments lay bare what every Republican is thinking on the eve of Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing on the Benghazi attacks. Three “whistle blowers” are scheduled to testify about the Obama administration’s response to the attacks on the U.S. Consulate, and early reports indicate that Clinton will be a central target of their criticism.

Of course, Paul has a personal interest in making sure Clinton — a potential 2016 rival — stays out of public office.

