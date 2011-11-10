SUPER DRAMA: Rand Paul Claims Democrats Walked-Out On Deficit Reduction Committee, They Deny

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Sen. Rand Paul told Sean Hannity today that he has heard that Democrats have “walked away from the table…refusing to talk to the Republicans,” on the super committee tasked with reaching $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction in the next three weeks — a charge Democrats deny.Paul told Hannity: “I have news straight from sources close to the Super Committee that the Democrats have walked away from the table and they’re refusing to talk to the Republicans about a deal and they will not counter any offers and basically there’s an impasse and it’s starting to look like they don’t want any deal at all.”



“…Republicans have offered tax reform that lowers tax rates and closes loopholes.The president talks about millionaires not paying their taxes, we are trying to close some loopholes, but we want to be part of tax reform. We have offered a serious credible offer, but basically they have walked away from the table.”

National Journal reporter Dan Friedman reports that Senate Democrats are calling the claim 100 per cent false.

“If their last, best offer is a plan that provides a massive tax rate cut for the very wealthiest Americans, then they’re not serious about getting a deal,” said an aide to a committee Democrat. “Democrats remain at the table waiting for them to come up with something realistic.”

The drama raises the possibility yet again that the committee will deadlock — and that automatic cuts will take effect across all government departments, an occurrence that both Democrats and Republicans have said is unacceptable.

If lawmakers try to undo the automatic cuts without reaching an agreement, the ratings agencies have raised the possibility of another downgrade of U.S. debt.

