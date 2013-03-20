Rand Paul Supports A Path To Citizenship, But He Doesn't Want You To Call It That

APKentucky Senator Rand Paul got tripped up in the debate over comprehensive immigration reform Tuesday, as he tried to walk the fine line between embracing a pathway to citizenship and appeasing the Republican Party’s conservative base.



“I think the whole debate on immigration is trapped in a couple of words: Path to citizenship and amnesty,” Paul told reporters on a press call Tuesday. “If we get trapped too much in these descriptive terms, whether we’re for or against a path to citizenship, I think what we’re gonna do is polarize the debate.”

Paul’s meta-immigration dance comes on the heels of his speech on immigration reform earlier Tuesday, in which he embraced granting legal status for the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, but never actually mentioned the word “citizenship.”

“Immigration reform will not occur until conservative Republicans, like myself, become part of the solution. I am here today to begin that conversation,” Paul said Tuesday morning. “Let’s start that conversation by acknowledging we aren’t going to deport 12 million illegal immigrants.”

“If you wish to work, if you wish to live and work in America, then we will find a place for you.”

On the call with reporters today, Paul claimed that his proposals aren’t embracing citizenship, but “normalization” through work visas. But it’s pretty clear that the natural extension of his proposals would give illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship — and Paul seems to be open to that himself.

“If they want to be citizens, I’m open to debate as to what to we do to move forward,” he said, adding: “Can’t we just have reform and not refer to them by names?”

Read Paul’s full immigration speech here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.