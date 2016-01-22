Rand Paul uses 'National Hug Day' to troll Chris Christie

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) doesn’t want Republican voters to forget about New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) famous embrace of President Barack Obama.

On Thursday, Paul dedicated a “National Hug Day” tweet to Christie by posting a picture of Christie shaking Obama’s hand after the president visited New Jersey in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene in 2011. (Conservatives have more frequently targeted Christie for a different supposed “hug” of Obama, right before the 2012 election amid the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.)

Here’s the tweet:

Since the two initially butted heads over national security and privacy in 2013, Paul has rarely shied away from a chance to knock Christie.

After Paul failed to qualify for last week’s Republican debate, the senator live-streamed himself at Twitter’s headquarters taking questions from fans.

Responding to one of the questions on criminal-justice reform, Paul went on an unprompted tangent about Christie. He criticised governor’s vow to enforce federal marijuana laws even where it is legal under state law, and referred to him the “bully from New Jersey.”

Paul also referenced Christie and Obama’s supposed hug while live-tweeting Sunday’s Democratic debate.

