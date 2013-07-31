The Rand Paul-Chris Christie Fight Is Getting Nasty

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took the latest shot Tuesday in an ongoing feud with New Jersey’s Republican Gov. Chris Christie, calling him the “king of bacon” amid a debate over so-called “pork-barrel” spending.



The backstory: Earlier on Tuesday, Christie reamed into Paul for criticising him over what Paul termed pork spending in the Hurricane Sandy relief bill — the one that had Christie going ballistic at the GOP-controlled House of Representatives in January.

Christie responded in kind by chiding Paul’s state of Kentucky from benefiting off pork-barrel spending, due to the fact that it receives more benefits from the federal government than it pays in taxes. Christie said that while Kentucky gets back $1.51 for every dollar it sends to Washington, the Garden State only gets back 61 cents.

“Maybe he should start cutting the pork barrel spending that he brings home to Kentucky,” Christie said in a press conference.

But later on Tuesday in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Paul dubbed Christie the “king of bacon.”

“This is the king of bacon talking about bacon,” Paul told Blitzer.

Paul pointed to Kentucky’s two military bases as a reason it gets back money from the federal government. However, New Jersey has eight military bases.

“In order to have enough money for national defence, which I think is a priority for the government, you have to be willing to cut spending in other places,” Paul said. “And Gov. Christie and others have been part of this ‘gimme gimme gimme’,’give me all this money.'”

This internal GOP feud dates back to last Thursday, when Christie went after Paul’s “dangerous” views on foreign policy and National Security Agency surveillance programs. Both Paul and Christie are considered major contenders for the 2016 Republican nomination for president.

Watch the video of Paul below:



