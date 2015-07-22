Watch Rand Paul literally shred the US tax code with a chainsaw

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) released an intense new video on Tuesday where he appears to be literally destroying the US tax code.

Paul has made tax reform central to his presidential campaign. To draw attention to his plan, Paul is asking his supporters to vote how they want to see him shred the current tax system.

The options for his supporters are: chainsaw, fire, and wood chipper.

“Hey I’m Rand Paul and I’m trying to kill the tax code — all 70,000 pages of it,” Paul declares in his video.

Then, an electric guitar version of the American anthem plays as Paul proceeds to torch, chop up, and rip through the tax code.

“My favourite was actually taking a chainsaw to the tax code,” Paul said in a Fox News interview Tuesday morning.

Watch the main video below:

And here’s another video featuring Paul with the chainsaw:

