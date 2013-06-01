DEMOCRATS TO RAND PAUL: Your Party Is No Longer The Party Of Ronald Reagan

APAs Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) travels to California to hold a forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Democrats are hitting back at his trip by highlighting comments from former GOP leaders saying the party is out of touch.



The Democratic National Committee is out with a new report that highlights discrepancies in Paul’s record with the record of former President Reagan. The report, which was shared exclusively with Business Insider ahead of its release, pits Paul against Reagan on taxes, gun control, immigration reform, and the budget and debt ceiling fights.

Michael Czin, the national press secretary for the DNC, was quick to point out comments from former GOP leaders Bob Dole, John Warner, and Olympia Snowe earlier this week that lashed out at the current state of the Republican Party.

It serves as a preemptive attack on Paul, who has stirred speculation about a presidential run in 2016. During his trip, Paul also met with Google, Facebook, and eBay executives in Silicon Valley, and he delivered a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

“The sad fact is that there is no room in today’s Tea Party-run GOP for a Republican like Reagan,” Czin told Business Insider.

“Today Ronald Reagan wouldn’t be able to win his Party’s nomination for President. On issue after issue important to middle class Americans, Paul and Reagan are on opposite sides.”

Some of the issues the report features:

On gun control, the DNC points out that Reagan was a proponent of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban. Paul, on the other hand, did not vote for an amendment that would have expanded background checks on gun purchases.

It juxtaposes a quote from Reagan warning about default from not raising the debt ceiling vs. Paul’s call to use it as leverage to extract spending cuts.

It contrasts Reagan’s call for closing “unproductive tax loopholes” and call for a “fair share” way of paying taxes with Paul’s vote against the so-called “Buffett Rule.”

The full report is embedded below:

Rand Paul v Ronald Reagan

