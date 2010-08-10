Former Classmate: Rand Paul Kidnapped Me In College, And Tried Forcing Me To Do Bong Rips

Photo: Greg Skidmore, en.wikipedia.org

The most successful face of The Tea Party so far has been Rand Paul, the GOP nominee for the Kentucky Senate Seat, who is in a surprisingly close match to win in the general election.And this news may not help him. Or maybe it will. We’re not sure.



Jason Zengelrle at GQ (via Marc Ambinder) has produced some interesting nuggets from Paul’s days as a student at uber-conservative, baptist college Baylor (in Waco Texas).

Turns out, Paul was not the classic image of a Congressman’s son at a conservative school. For one thing, he belonged to a secret brotherhood that engaged in blatantly blasphemous activity:

The strangest episode of Paul’s time at Baylor occurred one afternoon in 1983 (although memories about all of these events are understandably a bit hazy, so the date might be slightly off), when he and a NoZe brother paid a visit to a female student who was one of Paul’s teammates on the Baylor swim team. According to this woman, who requested anonymity because of her current job as a clinical psychologist, “He and Randy came to my house, they knocked on my door, and then they blindfolded me, tied me up, and put me in their car. They took me to their apartment and tried to force me to take bong hits. They’d been smoking pot.” After the woman refused to smoke with them, Paul and his friend put her back in their car and drove to the countryside outside of Waco, where they stopped near a creek. “They told me their god was ‘Aqua Buddha’ and that I needed to bow down and worship him,” the woman recalls. “They blindfolded me and made me bow down to ‘Aqua Buddha’ in the creek. I had to say, ‘I worship you Aqua Buddha, I worship you.’ At Baylor, there were people actively going around trying to save you and we had to go to chapel, so worshiping idols was a big no-no.”

Uh, strange.

The best though is the response from the Paul campaign: “During his time at Baylor, Dr. Paul competed on the swim team and was an active member of Young Conservatives of Texas.”

