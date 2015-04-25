According to Rand Paul's Snapchat, he's been taking poker lessons from 'King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian

In Rand Paul’s most recent Snapchat story, the presidential hopeful shared a clip of himself taking poker lessons from famed “King of Instagram,” Dan Bilzerian.

Bilzerian, who has become an internet superstar after amassing millions of followers on Instagram — following his photos of naked women, guns, and piles of cash — is a renown poker player.

The Daily Caller’s Kaitlan Collins reports “The video, captioned ‘Lessons from Dan Bilzerian,’ showed the two holding money and playing what appears to be liar’s poker, where hands are dictated by the serial numbers on the bills. They were using hundred dollar bills.”

Paul, whose Snapchat handle is SenetorRandPaul, is public on the social platform. Bilzerian was recently booted from Snapchat after just 24 hours of being active. He had posted videos of a naked women in his bed, violating the app’s terms of service.

Collins took the video of the Snapchat story below:

