How Rand Paul Became The GOP Frontrunner For 2016

Once relegated to the GOP’s libertarian “whacko bird” fringe, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has burst to the forefront of Republican politics, and is now considered an early favourite for the party’s presidential nomination in 2016.



But while Paul emerged from his 13-hour filibuster as a national political star, he remains largely unknown outside of Liberty Movement and Tea Party circles. For those wondering how the Kentucky firebrand became the latest darling of the GOP, this primer should help:

Produced by Robert Libetti

