HOUSE OF THE DAY: A 237-Acre California Estate With A Secret Underground Pub Is On The Market For $US125 Million

A 237-acre estate in Montecito, Calif., known as Rancho San Carlos has been listed for $US125 million.

One of the largest residential properties in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal, Rancho San Carlos has views of the surrounding mountains and ocean, as well as 11 homes on the property, a small office building, horse facilities, and citrus and avocado orchards.

It’s essentially its own small town.

The main property has more than 30,000 square feet of space, according to the listing, as well as 30 rooms, 12 bedrooms, a hidden underground bar, and a badminton court.

The extensive property was built in the 1930s for a rancher and property investor named Charles H. Jackson Jr. and his wife Ann, who bought the estate together back in the ’20s.

Rancho San Carlos is currently owned by Jackson Jr.’s grandson, Jim Jackson, who is selling the property because his family is spread across the country and unable to take care of the estate.

“It’s hard for us to let it go, but it’s too hard to keep,” he told the WSJ. “Everyone would like to have somebody buy it and keep it together.”

The expansive ranch is the exclusive listing of Suzanne Perkins and Harry Kolb of Sotheby’s International Realty Montecito Brokerage.



