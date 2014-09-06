HOUSE OF THE DAY: A 237-Acre California Estate With A Secret Underground Pub Is On The Market For $US125 Million

Megan Willett
Rancho San Carlos Montecito CaliforniaSotheby’s International RealtyLike its own small town.

A 237-acre estate in Montecito, Calif., known as Rancho San Carlos has been listed for $US125 million.

One of the largest residential properties in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal, Rancho San Carlos has views of the surrounding mountains and ocean, as well as 11 homes on the property, a small office building, horse facilities, and citrus and avocado orchards.

It’s essentially its own small town.

The main property has more than 30,000 square feet of space, according to the listing, as well as 30 rooms, 12 bedrooms, a hidden underground bar, and a badminton court.

The extensive property was built in the 1930s for a rancher and property investor named Charles H. Jackson Jr. and his wife Ann, who bought the estate together back in the ’20s.

Rancho San Carlos is currently owned by Jackson Jr.’s grandson, Jim Jackson, who is selling the property because his family is spread across the country and unable to take care of the estate.

“It’s hard for us to let it go, but it’s too hard to keep,” he told the WSJ. “Everyone would like to have somebody buy it and keep it together.”

The expansive ranch is the exclusive listing of Suzanne Perkins and Harry Kolb of Sotheby’s International Realty Montecito Brokerage.

Welcome to the 237-acre Rancho San Carlos in Montecito, California. The expansive estate is on the market for $US125 million.

It's surrounded by mountains, views of the ocean, and 100 acres of citrus and avocado orchards.

In addition to the main home, there are 10 cottages and a small office building on the property.

The hilltop manor is at the end of a long driveway that is surrounded by citrus groves (and gated, naturally).

For over 90 years, the same family has owned Rancho San Carlos. They hope the new owner will keep the estate intact, and not sell off parcels of land.

But let's step inside the main 30,000-square-foot home to get an idea of what it looks like.

There are over 30 rooms inside the property, all with gorgeous wood paneled walls and flooring.

The mansion has 14 fireplaces, a series of sitting rooms, and a library.

The rooms hearken back to a previous era of grandeur with tall ceilings and paintings.

The dining room can seat eight easily.

Up these mint stairs are the bedroom suites and even more sitting rooms.

The barrel vaulted central gallery, which connects the lower level to the upper bedroom wings, is lined with hand-painted period murals.

At Rancho San Carlos, guests have their own suite.

There are 12 bedrooms in the home, and there's even a suite known as the 'In-Law Apartment.'

Another pastel sitting room connects to the guest suites.

Downstairs is an underground badminton court with its own observation gallery.

There's also an English-style pub downstairs that can be accessed with a hidden door (the home was designed during Prohibition after all), as well as a wine cellar.

The chef's kitchen is huge with a restaurant-sized refridgerator and stove top.

And look at all the cutlery storage! Those shelves are filled with expensive china.

The rolling grounds of the property are spectacular.

The estate has ample equestrian facilities, including this barn and stable complex. At one time, there were over 30 horses on the property.

There are also outdoor paddocks, a trophy room, a covered riding arena, and an outdoor training track.

One last look at the incredible Rancho San Carlos in Montecito.

