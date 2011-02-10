Meet The World's First iPad DJ

Rana Sobhany used to be a mobile ad startup executive, but now she’s a full-time iPad DJ — one of those people using the iPad to make cool, creative content.



Making music with iPads is now her day (well, mostly evening) job — in addition to just authoring a book about making and marketing iPhone apps called Mobilize. Rana explains how she came to be the world’s first iPad DJ and what her life is like now.

And Don’t Miss…

• How To Make A Million Dollars In The iPhone App Store



• Here’s Why Facebook Will Be Bigger Than Google

• Naveen Selvadurai: Why Foursquare Grew From 200K To 5 Million Users In A Year

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.