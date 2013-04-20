CHECHEN LEADER: Bombing Suspects Have No Link To Chechnya

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has taken to Instagram to distance Chechnya from the Boston bombers (both reported to be from the country) — instead pointing the finger at the U.S.



Here’s the comment as translated by Google:

The tragic events took place in Boston. The blast killed people. We have previously expressed their condolences to the people of the city and the people of America. Today, as reported by the media, while trying to arrest a Tsarnaea was killed. It would be logical if he was detained and investigated, found all the circumstances and the degree of his guilt. Apparently, the special services needed by all means to calm the result of society. Any attempt to make the connection between Chechnya and Tsarnaevymi if they are guilty, in vain. They grew up in the United States, their attitudes and beliefs were formed there. It is necessary to seek the roots of evil in America. From terrorism to fight the whole world. We know better than anyone else. We wish recovery to all the victims and share the feelings of sorrow Americans. # # Boston # bombing investigation

