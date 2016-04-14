The Rams just made a blockbuster trade to get the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

Rob Carr/Getty Rams head coach Jeff Fisher will have a No. 1 pick on his roster this season.

After months of speculation over the Tennessee Titans’ desire to keep the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Titans finally decided to ditch it for a monster package.

According to reports, the Titans and Los Angeles Rams completed a blockbuster trade for the No. 1 pick, moving the Rams to the top of the draft.

The deal is a massive one that includes a total of nine picks between the two teams.

The Rams will get the Titans’ 2016 first-round pick (first overall), their fourth-round pick (113th overall), and their sixth-round pick (177th overall). Meanwhile, the Titans will receive the the Rams’ 2016 first-round pick (15th overall), second-round pick (43rd overall), an additional second-round pick (45th overall), third-round pick (76th overall), and their 2017 first-round and third-round picks.

Here’s a helpful tracker of the picks being sent:

The Titans had long been rumoured to be shopping their pick. Reports indicated that after getting Marcus Mariota with the second pick last year, and adding some pieces this offseason in free agency, the Titans would rather build the team with numerous assets, as opposed to swinging for another superstar.

The trade is interesting from the Rams’ perspective. In moving to Los Angeles, the Rams can now boast a No. 1 pick to show off to a new fanbase. Who that pick will be remains unknown, but with Case Keenum and Nick Foles currently slotted as the two quarterbacks this season, it will be interesting if the Rams take a chance on one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, either California’s Jared Goff or North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz.

