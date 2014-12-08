Rams Brilliantly Taunt The Redskins With The Players They Got In The RGIII Trade

The St. Louis Rams ultimately got eight players out of the 2012 trade with the Washington Redskins that sent Robert Griffin III to D.C.

Six of those players were on the field during St. Louis’ 24-0 blowout win over Washington on Sunday.

In what was surely an intentional taunt, the Rams named those six guys captains and sent them out to call the coin toss before the game, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The players: Michael Brockers (1st round pick, 2012), Janoris Jenkins (2nd round pick, 2012), Alec Ogletree (1st round pick, 2013), Stedman Bailey (3rd round pick, 2013), Zack Stacy (5th round pick, 2013), and Greg Robinson (1st round pick, 2014).

The Rams are surging. They have won three out of their last four and have a +76 point differential in their last two games.

Griffin, on the other hand, has been benched and his future in Washington is very much in doubt.

The Redskins even tweeted out a Vine of it (via Deadspin):





As a reminder, here’s how much a disaster the RGIII trade was:

