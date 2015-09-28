Start of NFL game delayed when pyrotechnics set field on fire

The start of the St. Louis Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis was delayed when pyrotechnics during player introductions set the turf on fire.

The incident came as the Rams players were running on to the field. In this clip via CBS, the turf fire can be seen on the bottom-right portion of the screen.

The fire was quickly extinguished. However, the turf needed to be treated and the water sucked up off the playing surface.

