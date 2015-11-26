Rams receiver reportedly shot twice in the head

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey was shot twice in the head while riding as a passenger in a car on Tuesday night, according to several reports.

A source with the Rams confirmed the report to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Here is how Tyler Dragon of NFL.com describes the incident:

Bailey was shot in Miami Gardens, Fla., while sitting in a car with family. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, someone pulled up and started shooting, per a source informed of the incident. Bailey was hit twice in the head. The driver — his cousin — was hit several times and has life-threatening injuries, per Rapoport.

Bailey is in critical condition, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Michael Silver of NFL.com. Bailey will undergo surgery on Wednesday morning. Bailey’s cousin was driving the car and reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.

Rapoport describes two other passengers in the car as “young relatives.” It is unclear if they suffered any injuries.

Dragon reports that the shooter “is unknown.”

The Rams released a statement acknowledging that Bailey was involved in an “incident,” and said the wide receiver is in critical, but stable condition.

Bailey is currently serving a 4-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

