Rams punter hilariously cowers from Seahawks player after dishing out a big hit

St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker seems to have a firm understanding of where he lies on the NFL’s food chain.

ProFootball Focus’ Sam Monson spotted a hilarious moment in the St. Louis Rams-Seattle Seahawks game when Hekker avoided redemption from a sneaky hit on Seahawks’ defensive end Cliff Avril.

After a punt, Hekker sneaked behind Avril and leveled him. As he ran back down the field, he saw Avril chase him, and Hekker wisely ducked out of the way.

Later, however, after another punt, Avril came charging after Hekker, only for Hekker to avoid him, then jump to the ground when defensive end Michael Bennett charged after him.

Here’s the video:

This is amazing from the Rams/Seahawks game. Punter dishes a hit, lives in fear thereafter pic.twitter.com/T3ANgf27yp

— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 27, 2015

Perhaps it was a borderline dirty hit from Hekker, but perhaps some credit should be given to Hekker, too: he got away with one while he could and is smart enough to avoid retribution from the Seahawks.

NOW WATCH: Jim Cramer reveals how to win your fantasy football league



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.