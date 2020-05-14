The Rams' new uniforms include an odd 'name-tag' patch that looks an awful lot like a placeholder for future advertising on the jerseys

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their much-anticipated uniforms with a new logo and a new grey road set.

The new uniforms also include a new patch on the left side of the jersey that looks a lot like the advertising patches found on NBA and NFL practice jerseys.

It seems inevitable at this point that the NFL will start selling advertising space on their jerseys in the near future.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams became the seventh NFL team to unveil changes to their uniforms for the 2020 season.

The big changes are the new logo on the helmet, the gradient colours on the numbers for the home uniform, and the switch to “bone” grey for the away uniforms.

But maybe the strangest new detail is the patches on the front of the jerseys.

Rather than a wordmark centered above the numbers, as other NFL teams do, the Rams have placed the wordmark on a patch and shifted it over to the left side of the chest. The patches also come with some stitching that looks more like a repair job.

Los Angeles Rams

While the background of the patch blends in on the home jersey, it is odd that they used a patch at all. Teams that use a wordmark on the front of their jerseys typically stitch onto the jersey without a patch.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

So, why would the Rams use an amateurish-looking, rectangular patch? The scary thought is that it is the first step in conditioning fans for what feels like the inevitable use of advertising patches on the front of NFL jerseys.

After all, if the Rams wear these patches for a couple of seasons, maybe the addition of rectangular advertisements in the future would be less jarring.

There is precedence, of course. Compare the Rams patch and its location to the ads on NBA uniforms and NFL practice jerseys.

Getty Images

Sure seems like ads on NFL uniforms are inevitable.

