Backup Rams quarterback left the game in an ambulance after taking a hit to the head

Scott Eklund/AP Images John Wolford.

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford suffered a head/neck injury during Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Seahawks.

Wolford left the game and was later seen being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The Rams said it was precautionary.

Wolford was starting over Jared Goff, who underwent thumb surgery less than two weeks ago; Goff checked in after Wolford.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford left Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks and was taken to the hospital.

In the first quarter, Wolford ran with the ball. As he dove to the ground, his head hit Seahawks safety Jamal Adams’ shoulder and turned awkwardly.

Wolford was responsive, but replays appeared to show him in pain as the Rams medical staff checked him out. He left the game under his own power and ran to the locker room.

John Wolford is down after this hit from Jamal Adams. Jared Goff warming up… pic.twitter.com/UG84kymJca — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2021

An alternate angle of Wolford running to the locker room also appeared to show him in discomfort.

Watch til the end of this video, it seems like Wolford’s limbs started to feel funny when he was walking into the locker room. Hope they’re just taking precautions by taking him to the hospital. Scary sight ???????? https://t.co/osQHHocTPx pic.twitter.com/wmZJ5Whll0 — greg (@LifeOfDoughboy) January 9, 2021

Wolford was starting in place of Jared Goff, who underwent surgery on his thumb less than two weeks ago. Goff was inserted into the game after Wolford’s injury.

Through much of the first half, there was no update on Wolford. However, Associated Press photographer Ted Warren took a photo of Wolford being taken away in an ambulance. The Rams later announced it was precautionary.

Ted S. Warren/AP Images Rams quarterback John Wolford in an ambulance on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Wolford reportedly walked to the ambulance on his own.

It was Wolford’s first playoff appearance and second career start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.