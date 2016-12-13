Los Angeles Rams fire head coach Jeff Fisher

The Los Angeles Rams have fired head coach Jeff Fisher, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

The move comes after the Rams 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, dropping them to 4-9 on the season.

It cemented Fisher’s fifth-straight losing season as coach of the Rams and the team’s 12th-straight losing season overall. In Week 14, Fisher also became tied for the most losses by a head coach in NFL history.

Interestingly, the move comes months after the team signed Fisher and GM Les Snead to multiyear contract extensions before the season. The extensions had not been reported until Week 13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.