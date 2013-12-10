The St. Louis Rams Could Get No. 1 Prospect Jadeveon Clowney From The Robert Griffin III Trade

As the Washington Redskins continue their tailspin, the 2014 first-round pick that they owe St. Louis keeps on improving.

If the season ended today, the pick would be No. 2 overall — the same spot at which Washington took Robert Griffin III in 2012 after sending three first-round picks and a second-round pick to St. Louis.

If that happens, the Redskins will have traded a No. 2 pick (2014), No. 6 pick (2012), No. 22 pick (2013), and No. 39 pick (2012) for a No. 2 pick (2012) and the right to draft RGIII.

That is … something.

To make matter worse, the Rams have a legitimate chance to land South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney — the No. 1 prospect in the country and the most hyped prospect since Andrew Luck — if that pick stays in the top three.

Here are the teams in the race for the No. 1 pick right now (this would also be the draft order if the season ended today):

Houston Texans (2-11) Washington Redskins (3-10), pick goes to St. Louis Atlanta Falcons (3-10) Minnesota Vikings (3-9-1) Oakland Raiders (4-9) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) Cleveland Browns (4-9) Buffalo Bills (4-9) Tampa Bay Bucs (4-9)

Houston, Jacksonville, Cleveland, and Oakland are in desperate need of a quarterback, and would likely take one with the top pick. Minnesota and Tampa might as well.

So even if St. Louis doesn’t get the No. 1 pick, there’s a good chance Clowney will still be there when they pick as long as Atlanta or Buffalo doesn’t finish with a worse record than Washington.

SI’s Chris Burke has Houston taking Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater and St. Louis taking Clowney in his latest mock draft.

While Clowney was slowed by injury this year, he’s still a freak and he plays the most important defensive position in the modern NFL.

Anecdotally, NFL scouts are more confident that he’ll be a great NFL player than they were about RGIII being a great NFL player two years ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.