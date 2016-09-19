Rams stun Seahawks in first game in Los Angeles when Seahawks player loses crucial fumble in the final seconds

The Los Angeles Rams won their first game in their new home Sunday, stunning the Seahawks with a 9-3 win.

The game was as ugly as the score suggests, as both teams fought with defence and poor turnovers.

The Seahawks offence, which underwhelmed all game, looked to be in position to pull off a comeback win in the final seconds when they got to the Rams’ 45 with just under a minute left.

On third-and-10, Russell Wilson hit running back Christine Michael with a pass. As Michael dove for the first down, he fumbled, and the Rams secured it. Game over.



While the Rams offence didn’t impress much more than when they were blown out 28-0 by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, their defence did improve. But perhaps more noteworthy was the continued struggles of the Seahawks’ offence, which has scored just one touchdown in two games this season.

It may not be the prettiest win for the Rams, but they appear to have their division rivals figured out, having beaten them four of their last five games.

