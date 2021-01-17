Rams Aaron Donald will play in playoff game thanks to one-of-a-kind, 'military-grade' shoulder pads

Fox Jay Glazer holds a copy of the shoulder pads that Aaron Donald will wear in the playoffs.

Aaron Donald will play in the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Donald injured his ribs against the Seattle Seahawks and did not return to the game.

XTech created a one-of-a-kind, “military-grade,” set of shoulder pads to protect Donald’s ribs.

Aaron Donald will play against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs thanks to a one-of-a-kind set of shoulder pads.

Donald injured his ribs during the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The injury was so severe that he did not return to the game.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox, XTech made a unique set of shoulder pads for Donald to protect his injured ribs. The pads have an extension to protect the lower ribs. Glazer did not say what material they are made of, but he called them “military-grade.”

According to Mike Garafolo, Donald did not break any ribs. However, Glazer did refer to “cracked” ribs in his report.

Glazer showed off a replica of the pads during the Fox pregame show, so I guess, technically, they are two-of-a-kind.

