For $US40,000, Why Isn't This Entire Pickup Truck Covered In Camouflage?

There’s a natural overlap between Americans who like to hunt and Americans who buy pickups, so it’s kind of surprising you don’t see many camouflaged trucks.

Chrysler is looking to fill that gap with the 2014 Ram 1500 Mossy Oak Edition. According to Ram, 30% of its owners hunt. 44% fish, 27% are boaters, and 42% go camping.

And for $US39,885 (plus a $US1,195 destination charge), they can do all that in a pickup whose bedcaps and tailgate are covered in camouflage pattern.

The rest of the truck comes in black, “black gold pearl,” and “prairie pearl,” which begs the question: Why not camouflage the whole thing?

Part of a collaboration with Mississippi-based camouflage producer Mossy Oak, the special edition lets hunters “proudly proclaim their love for the outdoors,” Ram Truck Brand CEO Reid Bigland said in a press release.

The first Mossy Oak Edition was introduced in 2011. The 2014 version goes on sale early this year. It’s available only as a Ram 1500 4×4 Crew Cab model, based on the Ram Outdoorsman.

