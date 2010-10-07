Rampant Financial Corruption in State Legislature Taints 2010 Elections

Rep. Alan Mollohan D-W.Va., lost his primary this year after audits alleged that he’d steered at least $202 million in federal funds to five local nonprofit groups and received $146,000 in political donations from people affiliated with those organisations in return.

Amid all the midterms fearmongering, charges of corruption and embezzlement are falling through the cracks. John Avlon on 17 races dogged by scandal—and why they'll motivate voters.



