A man went on a rampage in a French Apple Store, smashing a bunch of iPhones with a boule

A man in France went on a rampage in an Apple Store over a “repayment issue,” and smashed iPhones, iMacs, and MacBooks with a “boule,” (a metal ball used in the traditional French game that’s a bit like bocce or bowls.)

French newspaper Le Bien Public reports that the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday in an Apple Store in Dijon.

Le Parisien reports that the man was restrained by mall security guards before being handed over to police. An investigation into the incident has reportedly been opened.

Here’s a video of the incident:

