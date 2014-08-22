The 5 Books That Changed A Personal Finance Guru's Life

Jemal Countess / Getty Images Ramit Sethi has narrowed down the five books that help him live a ‘rich life.’

If you had to name the books that most influenced you and helped shape your life, could you?

Ramit Sethi, a personal finance expert and founder of I Will Teach You To Be Rich can, and he did.

In honour of his company’s tenth anniversary, Sethi is giving away copies of his five favourite books to 100 of his readers.

Sethi often writes about how he’s established systems for success that helped him create a thriving online business, increase his earnings, and take a vacation whenever he damn well pleases.

“These five books have helped me build my own Rich Life over the last decade and they can do the same for you,” Sethi writes on his blog. “They cover everything from business to psychology and persuasion to health.”

Wondering which reads led to Sethi’s “Rich Life?” Here they are:

‘Mindless Eating: Why We Eat More Than We Think,’ by Brian Wansink

Wansink, a food psychologist, writes about how our appetite is manipulated by factors other than our hunger, like the food available, the quantity we can access, and our surroundings.

How much and what we eat, he finds, is more complicated than you might expect.

As Sethi says, food and personal finance are surprisingly similar.

‘The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business,’ by Charles Duhigg

Charles Duhigg is a familiar name to anyone interested in productivity, success, and the habits that help us achieve them.

In ‘The Power Of Habit,’ Duhigg explores how habits can affect every aspect of our lives, and how we can most effectively change ours for the better.

‘The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right,’ by Atul Gawande

Everyone loves a good checklist. Surgeon, writer, and public health researcher Gawande explains how we can apply the same method scribbled on a Post-It next to the computer to larger challenges, up to and including the fields of medicine and business.

‘Iacocca: An Autobiography,’ by Lee Iacocca and William Novak

Lee Iacocca is an inspirational businessman known for his leadership of car companies Chrysler and Ford.

In his autobiography, he and Novak remember his career successes, failures, and the lessons he took from both.

‘Arnold: Education of a Bodybuilder,’ by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger (Twitter bio: “Former Mr. Olympia, Conan, Terminator, and Governor of California. I killed the Predator. I told you I’d be back.”) describes how he came across body building and became a top player in the field.

That a weight lifting book makes the grade won’t surprise anyone who has read about Sethi’s self-described “Indian frailty.”

If you’re a Sethi fan, you can enter to win all five books here, until Sunday, 8/24 2014, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

