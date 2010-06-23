Ramin Setoodeh Makes 6 Staffers Who've Run For The Door At Newsweek

Looks like our list of “10 Newsweek Staffers Who Will Help Save The Magazine” is down to nine.



Ramin Setoodeh, the Newsweek entertainment reporter behind last month’s massively controversial “gay actors can’t play straight people” article—and who we included in our earlier feature highlighting some of Newsweek’s “most innovative editorial staffers, the ones who best understand how to synergize print and the web”—is headed to People magazine the second week of July, The New York Observer’s Zeke Turner reports.

As of our own report last Friday, June 18, five staffers had departed since since The Washington Post Co. announced on May 5 that it was putting Newsweek up for sale—veteran reporter Michael Isikoff, executive editor Ted Moncreiff, communications director Frank De Maria and staff writers Barret Sheridan and Matthew Philips.

Which makes Setoodah No. 6 to head for the door.

Safe to say the exodus has begun?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.