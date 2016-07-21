The star of 'Mr. Robot' revealed what he really snorts in all those drug use scenes

NBC On ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ Rami Malek explains what he actually snorts in those drug scenes on ‘Mr. Robot.’

On “Mr. Robot,” Rami Malek’s starring character Elliot Anderson has a lot going on.

To help alleviate the stress from his everyday anxiety about social interaction and from his involvement in an underground hacking organisation that wants to take down the evil corporate world, Elliot turns to snorting morphine.

“Yeah, I crush up pills and snort them all the time,” Malek joked on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “The props person gives me whatever she thinks I need for the day — an upper, a downer, whatever. I take what I can get.”

Of course, it’s actually just a vitamin B pill, but even so, doing several takes took its toll on the “Mr. Robot” star, so the show built Malek a vacuum to hide in his sleeve that allowed him to avoid snorting the fake drug.

“And no one really knew that I had this, so I would sit there the first day it came in with the crew and just like line up these huge rails of vitamin B pills. And they didn’t know, so they’d be looking at me like ‘Dude what’s wrong with this guy?'” Malek said, laughing.

Malek also spoke with Meyers about his now famous haircut and filming in Chinatown. Watch the full clip here:

