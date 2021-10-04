Rami Malek says he sat behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at the ‘No Time to Die’ premiere and thinks they ‘loved’ the movie

Rami Malek, Kate Middleton, and Prince William attended the London premiere of ‘No Time to Die.’ Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rami Malek said that he sat behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at the “No Time to Die” premiere.

Malek told E! News’ “The Daily Pop” that he “was watching Prince William’s reaction” during the movie.

“You can see a lot from what someone’s body language was doing,” he said. “I think they loved the film.”

“No Time to Die” star Rami Malek reflected on being in close proximity to Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of the latest film in the James Bond franchise.

“Meeting the royals, of course, it was rad. I have to say that,” Malek said in a virtual interview for E! News’ “Daily Pop,” released on Monday.

“I met William, Prince William, Your Royal Highness Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Charles of course at the BAFTAs and to see them again, it was fun, like meeting old friends actually.”

Malek, who stars as the film’s villain named Safin, revealed that he “sat right behind them in the royal box.”

“I was watching Prince William’s reaction,” he continued. “You can see a lot from what someone’s body language was doing. I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got.”

Prince William speaking with Rami Malek at the UK premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ on September 28, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

The Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” star and the royals were among the many stars at the world premiere of “No Time to Die,” held at the Royal Albert Hall in London last Tuesday.

Middleton wore a golden Jenny Packham gown with a cape, one of her boldest looks yet, while Prince William opted for a velvet tuxedo with a bow tie. They were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla.

The royals’ appearance at the premiere wasn’t shocking, considering that members of the family have previously attended James Bond premieres over the decades.

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga at the ‘No Time to Die’ world premiere. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Other attendees at the red carpet included “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga and additional stars from the film: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, and more.

Musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who won a Grammy for their Bond song “No Time to Die,” were also photographed at the premiere.

“No Time to Die” picks up after Bond (Craig) has walked away from active service as a secret agent known as 007. The film marks Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the iconic character, and critics are already praising the actor’s performance.

“No Time to Die” was released in the UK on Thursday and hits US theaters this Friday.