Rami Malek says he offered to babysit for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Rami Malek said he once offered to babysit for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Malek said he met the royal couple at the BAFTAs in 2019.

The actor met the royal couple for a second time at the premiere of “No Time to Die” in London.

Rami Malek was a guest on “Kimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday and he told the talk show host that he once offered to babysit for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Malek – who was on the show to promote his new Bond film “No Time To Die” – spoke to Kimmel about the film’s premiere in London last week, which the royal couple attended alongside Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

“The royals were there and everything,” he said. “It tells you it’s a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that. Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the BAFTAs, so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will.”

Malek said the royals are surprisingly knowledgeable about the people they speak to at events and recalled a “nice little chat” he had with Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs in 2019.

“What’s fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody-who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films,” he said. “You can see they’ve done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?'”

Malek said he responded: ‘”You just had a baby, right?'”

“I think she was taken aback. She said, ‘How are you doing?’ [I’m like,] ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors,” he continued.

“The funniest thing about that was, I said, ‘If you ever need a day off, some time off, I’m back up for you.’ She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I go, ‘I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'”

Prince William speaking with Rami Malek at the UK premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ on September 28, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

Later during the interview, Malek said he thinks he caught Kate Middleton “off guard” when he asked how she was coping as a new mother.

“They’re so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second,” he said. “And, you know, had that look of-in the most elegant, professional, royal way-‘Yes, it’s a lot, having a kid.'”

“No Time To Die” hits UK theaters last Friday after a year and a half of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the film, Malek plays the supervillain, Lyutsifer Safin. The film is also Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007. Over the weekend, Variety reported that the film smashed pandemic international box office records with a $US113 ($AU155) million opening weekend. This made t the film the most successful opening of the pandemic.

Watch the full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below: