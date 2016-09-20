2 style lessons every guy can learn from one of the best-dressed guys in the world right now

Getty/Frazer Harrison Actor Rami Malek killed it again this year at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Just because it’s a black-tie event doesn’t mean you need to dress like a penguin.

No one knows that better than Rami Malek, the best-dressed man on any red carpet he steps on and one of the best dressed men in the world right now.

Malek, who on Sunday won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in “Mr. Robot,” should have also been sent home with an award for his winning ensemble.

Malek stepped out in an ivory jacket with contrasting black pants, a throwback style that is brought home with a matte black bow tie and a checkerboard-patterned pocketsquare.

This retro-chic look has been on the upswing for a while now — even James Bond wore it in his newest movie. But rarely is it done as well as this.

Why does it work so well? Two main takeaways:

The fit is crucial. Malek’s tuxedo jacket fits him perfectly. And we mean absolutely perfectly, with just the right amount of tug for the jacket’s top button. (The shoulders are a smidge too large, but nothing is perfect.)

He does just enough to stand out without going overboard. Cool accessories and the contrasting top and bottom add interest, but it isn't anything too wild. No velvet tuxedos here, which we are thankful for.

