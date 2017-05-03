Here's what every guy can learn from the best-dressed man at the Met Gala

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty images

At first glance, Rami Malek’s Met Gala outfit might sting.

The red tuxedo and red shirt, paired with two shiny black boots, almost makes the 5’9″ Malek look like the devil come up to Earth.

But look at the outfit in context, and you’ll see it’s more than meets the eye. Malek has been a red-carpet style fixture for a couple of years now, and he has slowly developed his personal style over time.

He’s settled on a regular look that entails a super-slim suit, sans tie, that is a little bit David Byrne and a little bit modern Don Draper. And he pulls it off.

The red tuxedo, a Dior Homme number, is the next evolution of that. More importantly, it fits perfectly with the theme of this year’s gala, which honored Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo.

The annual Costume Institute Gala (the Met Gala, for short) took place in New York City on Monday night.

Kawakubo is well-known for her use of bright reds in runway shows, and it’s clear Malek took a cue from that in his ensemble. In this way, he was able wear something that fit into his own personal style while still sticking to the event’s theme.

This isn’t easy to do — wearing a red suit is a pros-only move if we’re being honest. But every guy should take note of Malek’s insistence on keeping his ensemble true to himself, even when an event requires something specific.

Keep that in mind for the next wedding you go to, and you just might not be the worst-dressed in the ballroom.

