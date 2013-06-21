Resigning Palestinian Prime Minister Leaves Behind A Hilariously Concise Twitter Feed

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallahhas offered his resignation today — a surprising move considering the fact that he only accepted the job two weeks ago.



While it’s unclear exactly what his legacy will be, as Open Zion’s Twitter account first pointed out, he has left behind one of the most concise social media presences ever seen:

Just two tweets — “I’m hired” and “I quit.”

