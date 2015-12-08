This ramen burrito is a killer way to combine two awesome foods

Brooklynites are going crazy for ramen burritos.

Loosie Rouge in south Williamsburg is serving a mean ramen burrito dish that people can’t get enough of.

Chef Andrew Gruel came up with the concoction, creating a burrito filled with spicy miso ramen noodles, griddled pork, vegetables, redfish, fried eggs, and finished off with a special homemade Sriracha.

The burrito sold out on its first night on the menu.

Story and video by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.