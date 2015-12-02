Sylvester Stallone is reviving 'Rambo' as a Fox TV series

Lionsgate Sylvester Stallone starred in ‘Rambo: First Blood’ in 1982.

Rambo may make the crossover to television.

Fox just ordered a script for a series revolving around Rambo’s son titled “Rambo: New Blood,” a Fox representative told Business Insider. The news was reported first by Deadline.

Sylvester Stallone, 69, is attached as an executive producer on the project and it’s possible he will reprise the Rambo role he played in the four movies of the film franchise.

Produced by eOne Television in partnership with Millennium Films, the one-hour drama will pay homage to the original “Rambo” films and will explore the complex relationship between Rambo and his son, J.R., an ex-Navy SEAL.

Jeb Stuart, whose many writing credits include the movies “Die Hard” and “The Fugitive,” will write the script and executive produce. Original “Rambo” producer Avi Lerner will also serve as an executive producer, with eOne’s executive vice president of global production, Carrie Stein, overseeing the project.

Based on the David Morrell novel “First Blood,” the four Rambo movies released between 1982 and 2008 collectively earned about $728 million in worldwide box office.

This fall, Fox debuted “Minority Report,” based on the Tom Cruise movie. It failed to find an audience and the network ended the series after 10 episodes.

