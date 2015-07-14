Rambo vs. ISIS is not happening, Stallone rep says, contrary to reports

A representative for Sylvester Stallone says the “Rocky” star will not be fighting ISIS in an upcoming “Rambo” movie, according to Rolling Stone.

Though “Rambo: Last Blood” still might exist, Stallone’s rep denies a plotline that has anything to do with ISIS, or that the actor even attended Comic Con, where some reports said he made comments about the upcoming film.

Filming on “Rambo: Last Blood” was originally expected to begin late last year or early this year, but it was delayed. Stallone last appeared as John Rambo in 2008’s “Rambo,” where Rambo joined a group of mercenaries in war-torn Thailand to rescue a group of kidnapped aid workers. Now 68, Stallone is ready to reprise another one of this major film characters, Rocky Balboa, in “Creed,” which arrives later this year and stars Michael B. Jordan.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the new “Rambo” movie would feature the main character battling ISIS, based on earlier reports that turned out to be false. This story has been updated with the correct information about the movie following a statement from Stallone’s representative.

