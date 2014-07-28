Here's What Muslims All Over The World Eat To Break The Ramadan Fast

Christian Storm

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and one of its most sacred. During this 29-30 day period, all adult Muslims refrain from eating and drinking while the sun is out. Observers do, however, have a large meal before sunrise and after sunset. With Ramadan ending tomorrow, Reuters photographers around the world asked followers to show them their favourite dishes to eat when breaking the daytime fast.

Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, from Baghdad, likes to eat a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice, and tomatoes, known as Dolma.

Ramadan fast break

REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Mevlida Mrgic, 66, from the central Bosnian town of Zenica, enjoys Dolma as well.

Ramadan fast breakREUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Patema Youssef, 22, is Uighur, a largely Muslim ethnic group living in eastern and central Asia. Here, she holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses in her home in Shanghai.

Ramadan break fastREUTERS/Aly Song

Mohammad Kabir, 64, from Kabul, breaks his fast by eating shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, served with potatoes and bread.

Ramadan break fastREUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Grilled fish is a favourite day’s end meal for Hamed Mahmoud, 30, of Alexandria, Egypt.

Ramadan Break FastREUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

While waiting for sundown, Sara Naqvi, 36, from New Delhi prepares her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, a dish with deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas.

Ramadan break fastREUTERS/Adnan Abidi

In Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Tatar woman Zelfira Mansurova, holds a jerked goose, her chosen Ramadan dish.

Ramadan Break fastREUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, is the favourite dish of Srikandi Hakim, 69, from Jakarta.

Ramadan break fastREUTERS/Beawiharta

