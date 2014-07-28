Here's What Muslims All Over The World Eat To Break The Ramadan Fast

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and one of its most sacred. During this 29-30 day period, all adult Muslims refrain from eating and drinking while the sun is out. Observers do, however, have a large meal before sunrise and after sunset. With Ramadan ending tomorrow, Reuters photographers around the world asked followers to show them their favourite dishes to eat when breaking the daytime fast.

Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, from Baghdad, likes to eat a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice, and tomatoes, known as Dolma.

REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Mevlida Mrgic, 66, from the central Bosnian town of Zenica, enjoys Dolma as well.

Patema Youssef, 22, is Uighur, a largely Muslim ethnic group living in eastern and central Asia. Here, she holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses in her home in Shanghai.

Mohammad Kabir, 64, from Kabul, breaks his fast by eating shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, served with potatoes and bread.

Grilled fish is a favourite day’s end meal for Hamed Mahmoud, 30, of Alexandria, Egypt.

While waiting for sundown, Sara Naqvi, 36, from New Delhi prepares her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, a dish with deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas.

In Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Tatar woman Zelfira Mansurova, holds a jerked goose, her chosen Ramadan dish.

Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, is the favourite dish of Srikandi Hakim, 69, from Jakarta.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.