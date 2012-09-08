A Google Board Member Just Sold $35 Million In Shares

Photo: WIkimedia Commons

Google’s shares just crossed the milestone figure of $700, a height it hasn’t seen since 2007.That may have triggered a planned sale by Ram Shriram, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who backed Google early on and has long served on its board of directors.



He and his wife just sold approximately $35 million worth of shares at prices just above $700. (A limited partnership Shriram’s involved in also sold some shares.)

Shriram, like most corporate executives and board members, has a 10b5-1 trading plan which allows him to make periodic share sales according to preset conditions in compliance with SEC rules.

Most of his recent sales have been done at round numbers—$625, $650, $675, and $700.

Shriram did not respond to an inquiry about his stock plan. But if Google shares surge toward $725, it’s reasonable to think we might see more sales following this pattern.

