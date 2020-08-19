The 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX is Ram's blisteringly quick answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor

FCA The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is FCA’s high-performance answer to the Ford Raptor.

The TRX sports a 6.2-litre, supercharged V8 that puts out a wholly unnecessary 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

According to Ram, it can hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is blisteringly quick for a hulking, gas-powered truck.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will start at $US69,995, while the 702-unit launch edition is priced at $US90,315.

For years, Ram’s had the idea for a Ford Raptor-beating, desert-thrashing, high-performance pickup in the works – and now it’s finally arrived.

On Monday, the company unveiled the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, a completely over-the-top truck with 702 horsepower, 650 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-to-60 time of 4.5 seconds. You read that right – Ram says this massive pickup will sprint to 60 mph as quickly as some purpose-built sports cars. All that oomph comes from the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Ram stuffed under the hood, courtesy of the Dodge Hellcat engine.

But make no mistake: Ram did a lot more than just Hellcat-ify a run-of-the-mill 1500 pickup. The company transformed the truck into a desert-ready beast by building a stronger frame, revamping its suspension, giving it a wider stance, and lifting it by two inches.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

That combination sends the full-size pickup from 0 to 60 mph in a ludicrous 4.5 seconds, the company said.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The TRX hits 100 mph in a frightening 10.5 seconds and smashes the quarter mile in just 12.9.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The all-around-absurd truck also is capable of a top speed of 118 mph, Ram says.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The TRX’s hood scoop is actually functional and accounts for roughly half the air fed to the truck’s monstrous engine.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The Ram badge up front is also hollowed out to help with airflow.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

But the company didn’t just plop a 702-horsepower engine into the 1500 and call it a day. Ram gave the 1500 numerous upgrades to make it a better performer in harsh, off-road conditions.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

For starters, the TRX sits on a new frame made from high-strength steel …

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

… and is eight inches wider than the standard 1500.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

It rides on an overhauled suspension …

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

… that allows for 13 inches of wheel travel at all four corners, a 40% increase over other 1500 models.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The TRX rides two inches higher than than 1500, giving it 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

It can also ford up to 32 inches of water …

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

… and comes with knobby, 35-inch tires.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Built for high-speed off-roading, the TRX sports a “Baja” mode that calibrates four-wheel-drive and steering systems, suspension, and stability control for “ultimate desert performance.”

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Let’s face it, most TRX buyers — like most Raptor owners — are not going to tear across the desert at high speeds.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

But the TRX can be practical, too, offering a 1,310-pound payload capacity and 8,100-pound towing capacity.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Inside, the TRX gets plenty of bells and whistles like a heads-up display, a 12-inch touchscreen, and a wireless charging dock.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Plus, there’s an option for a leather and suede interior with carbon-fibre and red trim.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The Ram 1500 TRX starts at $US69,995, while the 702-unit launch edition comes in at $US90,315.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the TRX proves to be the Raptor-crushing “apex predator” Ram hopes it will be.

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

