Ralph Nader Rips Obama For Not Phasing Out Nuclear Power

America’s curmudgeonly consumer advocate Ralph Nader took a few swings at Obama today in the New York Times‘ Green Inc. blog.



He’s disappointed in the direction of the energy policy. Nader thinks Obama is trying to be all things to all people, saying “There’s no priority to his scheme.”

NYT: If you were in Obama’s shoes, what’s something you would have done already that he has not?

Nader: I would have said no more loan guarantees to nuclear plants in the appropriations bills, and no more subsidies from the executive branch. We’re going to phase nuclear plants out and replace them with energy efficiency, which is far more megawatts than nuclear.

I would also declare a national solar energy mission — solar energy including waves, wind, photovoltaics, solar thermal and passive solar architecture. Open up the whole frontier and make that the priority as we convert our country to renewables.

Nader also says he’s “astonished” by the cap and trade bill, and doesn’t understand why there’s no carbon tax instead.

image: flickr/ragesoss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.