Why Ralph Nader sees potential in a Mark Cuban presidential bid

Billionaire media mogul and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hasn’t shied away from chiming in on the political landscape during the 2016 presidential election season. There was even some speculation that he might throw his hat into the ring as a possible running mate in this election, or that he could consider his own presidential bid at some point.

Consumer advocate and lawyer Ralph Nader has plenty of experience as a third-party presidential candidate, having run for the office on several occasions. Nader, who has a new book out titled “Breaking Through Power,” told Business Insider that he thinks Cuban has potential to make a run as a third party candidate in 2020.

