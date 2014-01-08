Ralph Lauren's Niece Arrested For Allegedly Being Drunk And Verbally Abusive On A New-York Bound Flight

Ralph Lauren’s niece was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly being “dangerously drunk” and verbally abusive on a New-York bound flight, the Associated Press reports.

Jenny Lauren’s behaviour forced the Delta flight, which originated in Barcelona, Spain, to make an unplanned two-hour stop Monday in Shannon, Ireland, where Lauren was removed from the flight and arrested.

Lauren, 41, is a jewelry designer who lives in New York’s Upper East Side. She’s pictured here after her arraignment on Tuesday:

A Ballina pub was packed today to see the niece of fashion designer Ralph Lauren face trial. http://t.co/p8OR3fPk3K pic.twitter.com/Mzaoy9Iyzh

— BreakingNews.ie (@breakingnewsie) January 7, 2014

She offered no plea to charges of “making threats and abusive comments, exhibiting drunkenness severe enough to pose a danger to herself and others, and behaving in an obnoxious and offensive fashion,” according to the AP.

She was released on bail of $US3,400 and ordered to surrender her passport. Lauren’s lawyers says she plans to plead guilty to all counts at a hearing Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.