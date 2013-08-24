Ralph Lauren Has One Of The World's Best Car Collections -- Here Are His Personal Favourites

Architectural Digest
Ralph lauren carAP/Steven Senne

The design icon’s extraordinary passion for automobiles is reflected in his stunning car collection, one of the world’s greatest. Here he shares his personal favourites with Architectural Digest.

“I’ve always seen cars as art — moving art,” explains designer and car aficionado Ralph Lauren. “My Lamborghini Reventón reminds me of an incredibly sleek sculpture, or the explosive architecture of a modern master like Frank Gehry.”

“Others collect art, but for me owning a rare and magnificently designed car offers a different kind of experience. Like a painting, you can look at it, enjoy its visual aesthetic, but unlike a painting you can get inside of it, drive it, listen to the way it sounds and feels underway. In the end you can enjoy both the beauty of the machine and the journey it takes you on.”

1996 McLaren F1

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gull-Wing Coupe

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Scaglietti

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

1954 Ferrari 375 Plus

1957 Jaguar XKSS

1955 Jaguar XKD

1950 Jaguar XK120 Alloy Roadster

1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Coupe

