Ralph Lauren Promises To Make US Olympic Uniforms In The US...Starting In 2014

Photo: Polo.com

Ralph Lauren is an official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic team.But there’s one issue: the outfits aren’t made in the U.S.



They’re made in China. And the U.S. Congress is fuming.

But, no worries. The Ralph Lauren Corporation is going to change that.

…for the 2014 Olympics.

Here’s the statement from Ralph Lauren Corporation:

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul. 13, 2012– For more than 45 years Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) has built a brand that embodies the best of American quality and design rooted in the rich heritage of our country. We are honored to continue our longstanding relationship with the United States Olympic Committee in the 2014 Olympic Games by serving as an Official Outfitter of the US Olympic and Paralympic teams. Ralph Lauren promises to lead the conversation within our industry and our government to address the issue to increase manufacturing in the United States. We have committed to producing the Opening and Closing ceremony Team USA uniforms in the United States that will be worn for the 2014 Olympic Games.

