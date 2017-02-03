Ralph Lauren is tanking after its CEO abruptly resigns

Ralph Lauren is down almost 10% at $78.62 a share ahead of the opening bell after its CEO resigned on Tuesday.

Reuters reports that Stefan Larsson, its chief executive for just over a year, will step down on May 1 after contention with chairman Ralph Lauren over the direction of the company.

In other challenges, the fashion company reported a 12% drop in holiday quarter revenue to $1.71 billion due to weak consumer demand.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.