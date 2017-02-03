Ralph Lauren is tanking after its CEO abruptly resigns

Tina Wadhwa

Ralph Lauren is down almost 10% at $78.62 a share ahead of the opening bell after its CEO resigned on Tuesday.

Reuters reports that Stefan Larsson, its chief executive for just over a year, will step down on May 1 after contention with chairman Ralph Lauren over the direction of the company.

In other challenges, the fashion company reported a 12% drop in holiday quarter revenue to $1.71 billion due to weak consumer demand.

