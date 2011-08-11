How Ralph Lauren's Son Is Taking His Brand Digital And Shaking Up The Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren 4D Experience — London

Photo: Screengrab from RLTVralphlauren on YouTube

A captivating Fast Company profile on David Lauren, son of the famous fashion designer, details the 39-year-old’s quest to keep his father’s brand relevant.As head of Ralph Lauren Media, David is tasked with keeping the brand fresh for the $13 billion company — and he’s using bold marketing to do it (take this 4D light show for example).



He’s also tugging the industry forward in e-commerce, and has aggressively expanded Ralph Lauren’s online presence as the company enters numerous new markets. It has particularly large upcoming plans for expansion in the UK and China.

All the while, he has stayed consistent with the brand’s luxury-based selling point, doing everything he can to make Ralph Lauren’s online experience as engaging and lavish as going to one of its retail locations.

Read the full story about David Lauren and his life at Fast Company >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.