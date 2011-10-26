Every Beautiful Woman In New York Showed Up For Ralph Lauren's Swanky Tribute Last Night (PHOTOS)

AP



Oprah Winfrey dropped into town to host last night’s tribute to Ralph Lauren (pictured here with wife Ricky).He’s one of our sexiest CEOs — but he had some stiff competition from the red carpet last night.

It seemed like every gorgeous woman in Manhattan had RSVPed yes to this event — and had secured one of the designer’s most breathtaking dresses for the occasion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.