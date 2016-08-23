Ralph Lauren is dropping Ryan Lochte

Ralph Lauren is not renewing its sponsorship contract with Ryan Lochte, CNBC reports.

Lochte admitted on Saturday that he “overexaggerated” a story about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rio during the Olympics. There were conflicting reports about the incident — with some accusing Lochte and three of his teammates of vandalism.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.