Ralph Lauren is dropping Ryan Lochte

Ralph Lauren is not renewing its sponsorship contract with Ryan Lochte, CNBC reports.
Lochte admitted on Saturday that he “overexaggerated” a story about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rio during the Olympics. There were conflicting reports about the incident — with some accusing Lochte and three of his teammates of vandalism.
